5 arenas every NHL fans needs to visit at least once in their life
The NHL in-game experience is unlike any other in sports, but there are a few arenas that take it up a notch. These are those bucket list NHL arenas.
By Nick Villano
4. PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, PA — Home of the Penguins
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is one of the most underrated cities in North America. Largely known as a working-class city, there is so much a tourist can do in the city. The Andy Warhol Museum, Pennsylvania Macaroni Company, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, and Union Station is all within a mile of PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Getting to the game is pretty easy, as the arena is right downtown and there is an abundance of parking options. The bus is the main form of transportation for this part of Pittsburgh, so that option is right there for the taking. There are plenty of Pittsburgh favorites to eat and drink, from Pierogies, burgers, Iron City beer, and Primanti Bros. sandwiches, right near the arena.
Inside, the new scoreboard is three times bigger than the previous one, giving you better views of future Hall of Famers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. With Erik Karlsson also in the fold, the hockey will be fast and furious, making for a wild in-house experience. These Hall of Famers will only be playing for so long, so if you haven't seen them yet, it's time to do it before they hang up their skates.
One thing you may not expect to talk about with the experience is the seats themselves. PPG claims to have the most comfortable seating arrangement in the NHL, with seats that are two feet wide. No more rubbing elbows with strangers (unless you're into that kind of thing). The comfort of your seat isn't enough to keep you from the Western PA favorite Fox's Pizza or sushi from Nakama.