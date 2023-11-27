5 arenas every NHL fans needs to visit at least once in their life
The NHL in-game experience is unlike any other in sports, but there are a few arenas that take it up a notch. These are those bucket list NHL arenas.
By Nick Villano
3. Climate Pledge Arena — Seattle, WA — Home of the Kraken
Seattle wanted something to celebrate when they added hockey to its list of sports options in 2021. The city never got over the loss of the Supersonics, so bringing in a new option for basically the same exact season more than a decade later had to fill some serious shoes. Give kudos to the Seattle Kraken ownership because they did not rest on their laurels. They came into the market swinging.
The Kraken have added to the in-arena experience every year. The pregame show is fantastic. They use on-ice projections to play a one-of-a-kind movie on most nights. It gets people in their seats prior to puck drop. There's crazy music and a light show. The experience is basically a concert before a hockey game. The Kraken have an interesting team when it comes to the actual hockey, but the arena experience is unlike any other.
Of course, Seattle is known for coffee. There are self-checkout and a few grab-and-go markets where lines don't matter. It's all self-checkout, including a Starbucks shop for those who need a pick-me-up. There are concessions for all shapes and sizes, including vegan and vegetarian options.
And of course, the arena lives up to its name. It claims to be the first arena in the world to achieve the International Living Future Institute Zero Carbon Certification. The entire arena runs on electric power, and the electricity comes from 100 percent renewable energy. Does that add to the experience of the arena itself? It at least makes us feel a little better about our consumption in the area.