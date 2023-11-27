5 arenas every NHL fans needs to visit at least once in their life
The NHL in-game experience is unlike any other in sports, but there are a few arenas that take it up a notch. These are those bucket list NHL arenas.
By Nick Villano
2. Bell Centre — Montreal, QC — Home of the Canadiens
Canada is the home of hockey, but they are being lapped in experiences by their U.S. counterparts. At least, in most cities. That is very much not the case in Montreal, where the hockey might not be up to par right now, but the experience is the best in Canada. The halls of the Bell Centre ooze hockey. If these walls could talk is a saying no truer than in Montreal. That arena speaks to generations of hockey fans and the best players to ever lace up a pair of skates.
Montreal is another great North American city with an underrated food and beverage scene. There are restaurants for just about everything, and the partying is pure fun without the fluff. Fun clubs for music before your meal, exquisite dining experiences, and a bar scene that's worthy of a bachelor or bachelorette party make this the perfect pregame.
Beyond that, the sightlines are fantastic. Every seat at the Bell Centre is a great one. There's no concern about the "nosebleed" section. Fans and spectators can still feel every moment in their bones. Speaking of which, the fans are just electric from puck drop to the final buzzer. Every goal blows the roof off the arena. It's high-intensity for every single game.
Then, there's the hot dogs. Yes, we're serious. Hot dogs are worth the flight north of the border alone. The hot dogs, called chien chauds, are an institution. We can't explain them in words. Just try them. You won't regret it.