5 Astros who should be traded to rebuild and their ideal trade suitor
By Thomas Erbe
MLB trade season is here as the calendar shifts to summertime. The Houston Astros entered the 2024 season hoping to redeem their 2023 ALCS loss to their in-state rival Texas Rangers. However, this season has not panned out that way. With the month of May coming to a close, the Astros sit with a 24-30 record, seven games behind the division-leading Seattle Mariners and 5.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.
It's been an incredible run for this franchise over the last decade. After multiple 100-loss seasons, the Astros built their team from within and became a dominant force in the American League. Since their rebuild became the opening of a competitive window in 2017, Houston has captured two World Series titles, four World Series appearances, and six division titles. The only season they lost the division was the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Now, the Astros find themselves in turmoil for virtually the first time since they emerged. Despite being statistically one of the better offensive teams in the league, the pitching has not been able to keep the lead and has faltered. As competitive as the American League is in 2024, now might be a good time for the Astros to try and obtain some future pieces in return for some current players with expiring contracts.
5) Ryan Pressley still has trade value despite down year
It has not been the season many would have anticipated from the 12-year veteran. However, Ryan Pressley could still provide plenty of value for teams looking to make a postseason run. One thing you can never have on a team is too many pitching options. Relief pitching is a market that every contender at least glances at around the trade deadline.
This season, Pressley appeared in 21 games for the Astros. Through 19.1 innings pitched, he holds a 4.66 earned run average with 25 strikeouts. His efficiency is slightly down from his career averages, but Pressley is also someone who often comes on late into seasons and begins to find his stride when it matters.
If the Astros do decide to open for business, Pressley will certainly be someone on their list of players Houston is willing to move. They know first-hand that it is impossible to win a World Series if a team does not have multiple trustworthy options waiting for their opportunity in the bullpen to impact a game.
Ryan Pressley's ideal trade suitor: New York Yankees. This Yankees lineup is one of the most dangerous in baseball. Obviously, they're going for it all. Adding one more arm in the bullpen at a cost that will not break their bottomless bank makes the most sense.
4) A Chas McCormick move is at least worth exploring
File this under a move the Astros could make if they are planning a quick reset, but it certainly isn't at the top of the list. McCormick probably has more value staying with the Astros on paper than a return could bring them. However, teams get desperate and sometimes do crazy things.
McCormick is a versatile outfielder capable of moving around and playing in different places. He's missed some time this season with back tightness and has not seemed to find his groove just yet. In 24 games, he's batting just .222 with 18 hits. He's also just three games into his return to the lineup.
There are two years of arbitration left for McCormick before he becomes a free agent after the 2026 season. If a team feels like they understand his skillset and believes they can mold him into what they want, they'd have the security of having two full seasons to give it a shot. This adds to McCormick's value. Plus, the Astros still have Jake Meyers under control for three more years after 2024.
Chas McCormick's ideal trade suitor: Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies' one weakness would be the center field position. McCormick is someone that they would be able to afford to bring on without giving up too much, and they could find some needed stability as they hunt down the championship that has alluded them these last couple of years.
3) Trading Kyle Tucker could bring the Astros a haul
Kyle Tucker has one more season of team control in 2025 before becoming a free agent, making him extremely valuable on the trade market this go around. The Astros would be giving him to an opponent for just about 1.5 seasons, but imagine what they could receive in return.
Tucker is just 27 years old and is already a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, a Silver Slugger winner, and a World Series champion. He's versatile, leading the team in both home runs (18) and walks (43) by almost double the next best. The offense is running through Tucker right now; the pitching is just not keeping up with his powers.
Should the Astros decide to attempt a quick rebuild and regain competitiveness sooner than their last teardown took, moving Tucker could bring them a haul that would give them a tremendous head start. His power and intelligent decision-making at the plate will be of significant interest to a team looking to compete with an extra danger lurking in their lineup.
Kyle Tucker's ideal trade suitor: San Diego Padres. While a division title might be hard to sell as a viable outcome to 2024, the Padres are right in the thick of the Wild Card race. Last season, their division rivals made it all the way to the Fall Classic as the last team in. Who's to say they couldn't find their own magic by adding one more power bat to the lineup?
2) A Justin Verlander Move Could Benefit Both Sides
There is a mutual option on Justin Verlander's contract for the 2025 season. We rarely see a mutual option go through in baseball without someone opting out. So, it's pretty safe to say Verlander will be a free agent when the 2024 season comes to an end.
Being an older pitcher with his best days on the mound behind him, Verlander is still effective and wants to use what he has left to compete for championships with competitive teams. Not only that, he is still able to eat innings and give bullpens rest. He holds a respectable 3.60 ERA in 2024, his 19th season in Major League Baseball.
We have seen what feels like an uptick in pitcher injuries this season. It's bad for those individuals, but it also hurts the teams trying to compete for a title. Verlander is a pitcher who can eat innings and get outs, and he also knows what it takes to be a champion. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, but he would certainly waive that if the Astros decide to waive their season.
Justin Verlander's ideal trade suitor: Atlanta Braves or Cleveland Guardians. Both teams suffered crucial losses to their rotations due to injury. Both teams are well on their way to a postseason birth. Verlander would add experience and stamina to either rotation. It would ultimately come down to who would offer more to the Astros in return.
1) It would be so smart to trade (and re-sign) Alex Bregman
This would be a tough pill to swallow for Astros fans, but you at least have to consider it. Alex Bregman was part of the class of players who brought the franchise from the bottom pitts of baseball to the top of the metaphorical mountain. Losing him would be extremely painful, but who's to say he wouldn't re-sign after a quick title run elsewhere?
Bregman's value as an infield defender and powerful offensive machine is too much for the Astros to ignore if they are considering a quick teardown. While his numbers are significantly less than his norm, you'd have to believe his best baseball in 2024 is ahead of him. Currently, he's batting just .206 with four home runs and just about one-third of the season down. As the weather heats, so too will Bregman.
Offensive numbers are down all over the league in 2024. It's not just Bregman. Dozens of All-Stars are not matching the numbers their clubs, fans, and themselves expect. But they all know that everything can change when the calendar turns to June. The vibes of a winning team could also fuel a return for Bregman's offensive danger.
Alex Bregman's ideal trade suitor: Chicago Cubs. The Cubs desperately need a spark and need offense/stability at the hot corner, something they have not had since the departure of Kris Bryant. Sliding Bregman into third would open the DH spot for Christopher Morel, where he most likely belongs. Bonus: the Cubs traded for Aroldis Chapman in 2016 to help them win a World Series, and then he immediately signed back with the Yankees. Maybe Bregman would do the same with the Astros.