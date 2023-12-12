5 best free agents available after Shohei Ohtani deal and where they’ll sign
Shohei Ohtani is off the board, but there are several high-profile free agents left on the market.
The MLB free agency floodgates are expected to collapse at any moment now that Shohei Ohtani has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Several high-profile targets remain, from aces on the mound to game-changing bats and elite gloves.
Several teams were caught up in the Ohtani sweepstakes. Now, every team that whiffed on the Japanese superstar is forced to pivot. Meanwhile, the Dodgers figure to remain strong free agency players due to Ohtani's uniquely structured contract, which affords them the flexibility to sign another expensive free agent.
There's a chance for more contracts to balloon out of proportion, too. Ohtani didn't exactly reset the market with his landmark $700 million deal — no other player is getting that much any time soon — but with so many contenders in search of pitching and several teams still eager to add an impactful bat, we could see a few atypically large contracts dished out in the days to come.
Here are the best free agents remaining and where they'll sign.
5. Matt Chapman will sign with the Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been aggressive in trying to re-sign Matt Chapman, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic. While it's notable that their aggressive overtures have thus far gone unreciprocated, that doesn't mean the Blue Jays — no longer committing considerable resources to the Shohei Ohtani hunt — can't get over the finish line eventually.
Chapman has spent the last two seasons in Toronto. He won his fourth Gold Glove in 2023, continuing to provide elite coverage on the hot corner. He's also a threat at the plate, slashing .240/.330/.424 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs in 509 ABs. In seven MLB seasons, he has eclipsed 20 home runs four times.
Last season, Chapman posted a 56.4 hard-hit percentage, in the MLB's 100th percentile. He can get too bold at times, leading to a robust 28.4 strikeout percentage, but Chapman gets his barrel on the ball and gets a lot of extra-base hits. He came up with 39 doubles in 2023, the second-most of his career.
Toronto will still try its hand at adding another elite lefty bat, but the Ohtani decision really pushes Chapman to the top of their priorities list. He's on the shortlist of best infield gloves in the MLB and the bat is far from dormant. He deserves a healthy long-term contract from the Jays.