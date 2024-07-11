5 best Gregg Berhalter replacements for US Soccer to target for 2026 World Cup success
It was a surprise to many supporters that Gregg Berhalter was re-hired as the head coach of the USMNT after the controversy that followed the World Cup in Qatar that involved Gio Reyna. U.S. Soccer got it wrong and now the best American coach, Jesse Marsch -- who was in the running for the USMNT job -- is now in charge of Canada. Marsch is also doing very well with Canada and took them to the semi-finals of Copa America.
It was the results at Copa America that proved to be Berhalter's undoing. However, it is difficult not to think what would have happened had Timothy Weah not got himself sent off against Panama. The USMNT would probably have won that game and got out of their group. Ultimately the decision has been made to fire Berhalter and here are five contenders for the USMNT job.
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season due to fatigue. However, a role with a national team could be right for Klopp as coaching a country is not as all-consuming as it is with club soccer.
Klopp also posted this message on Instagram on Independence Day, "It’s the perfect day to think about my trips with @liverpoolfc to the States 🇺🇸 We’ve had a great time & the US fans are electric! Happy 4th of July."
Many fans thought Klopp was flirting with U.S. Soccer by posting this. However, managers like Klopp will only take elite jobs. If he is to go into international management then it will likely be with Germany He is a dream and somewhat unrealistic target for the USMNT.
Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry was linked with the USMNT head coach role before they re-hired Berhalter. He is someone who knows North American soccer well having played for the New York Red Bulls and coached CF Montreal.
Henry also has experience coaching at international tournaments as Roberto Martinez's assistant with Belgium. The Arsenal legend is currently the manager of France's Olympic team. If he can impress at the games this summer, then he could be a great option for the USMNT.
Steve Cherundolo
There are a few MLS coaches who have been linked with the USMNT role but Steve Cherundolo seems to be ahead of a pack that also includes Jim Curtin and Wilfred Nancy.
Cherundolo has won MLS Cup with Los Angeles FC and currently has them at the top of the Western Conference. It would be difficult for him to leave LAFC but the chance to coach the United States at a home World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
The LAFC head coach also played 87 times for the USMNT and was part of their rosters at three World Cups.
David Wagner
Wagner is another former USMNT player who could be in the running for the job. He was most recently the manager of Norwich City in the Championship where he was coaching current Stars and Stripes player Josh Sargent.
He has managerial experience in the Premier League with Huddersfield Town and in the Bundesliga with Schalke. Wagner's style of play is often criticised but a defensive approach is often very effective on the international level.
Herve Renard
Herve Renard is a coach who is a specialist at the international level. Renard has won the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia and the Ivory Coast. He has also coached Morocco, Saudi Arabia and is currently in charge of France's women's team.
Whilst with Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup they beat Argentina - who went on to win the tournament. The USMNT will not be expected to win the World Cup in 2026. However, if U.S. Soccer wants a coach who can string together a great run in the competition, then Renard is their man.