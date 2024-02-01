5 best head coach candidates who didn't get a chance in this hiring cycle
The game of musical chairs has stopped, as these head-coaching candidates went home empty-handed. Here are some of the best NFL head-coaching candidates who did not get one of 32.
By John Buhler
2. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
The fact Ben Johnson is not leading an NFL team next year is shocking to say the least. Not since Brian Daboll was on the come-up in Buffalo have we have a head-coaching candidate like this. Daboll was eventually going to leave Western New York. He may have had a year from hell in East Rutherford this past year, but he did have the poorly-run New York Giants winning a road playoff game in 2022.
I get why Johnson is returning to Detroit. He and the Lions have one more year to get this right. Jared Goff will be up for a contract extension in 2025, and he is about to get paid, again. Detroit is probably the favorite to come out of the NFC next year, but you have to ask yourself this: What will be the good jobs that could become available in 2025? The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, and that is it.
Rumor has it Johnson's demands to be a first-time NFL head coach bordered on absurd. His asking price was a bit much for most owners to take seriously. We all thought he was going to get the Washington Commanders job that went to Dan Quinn. Once Johnson dropped out of the running, that sent shockwaves. Apparently, he really only wanted the Los Angeles Chargers' job in the end.
To me, Johnson should have cashed out his stock at an all-time high, but he wants to bet on himself.