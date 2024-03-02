5 best Mecole Hardman replacements after outing the Chiefs for potential tampering
Mecole Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs are in hot water. Here is how Brett Veach can replace the speedy wideout.
4. Xavier Worthy, Texas
Another popular potentiality for Kansas City is Texas wideout Xavier Worthy, who draws a few close comparisons to the aforementioned Franklin. Worthy has drop problems too, but he showed growth as a senior at Texas, where he blossomed in Steve Sarkisian's volcanic offense. The 20-year-old compiled 75 catches and 1,014 yards across 14 games, splitting a significant chunk of the workload with fellow 2024 draft prospect Adonai Mitchell.
Worthy's game-breaking speed is akin to Hardman, and it's why the Chiefs will surely ponder him in the No. 32 spot. Worthy has a talent for breaking off chunk gains after the catch, slyly juking tacklers and leaving defenses sprinting from behind to catch up. He was one of the most reliable big-play threats in college football, an attribute that should translate well to Kansas City's offense.
A thin frame and limited physicality hold Worthy back, and there's a valid argument for Kansas City avoiding imperfect speedsters precisely because they need to value ball security. The Chiefs were the worst team in the NFL last season when it came to dropped passes. Adding another major athlete without taking into consideration probable inefficiency — especially as a rookie — could backfire.
On the other hand, Worthy carries an upside few others can match as a potential late first-round pick. If the Chiefs want to bet on Mahomes' brilliance papering over the flaws of a surefire NFL athlete, Worthy is more than worth a look.