5 best Mecole Hardman replacements after outing the Chiefs for potential tampering
Mecole Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs are in hot water. Here is how Brett Veach can replace the speedy wideout.
3. Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens
Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Baltimore Ravens with fairly muted expectations last season. His knee was falling apart. There was a genuine fear that he wouldn't last through the entire season, or that he wouldn't be very effective. Both fears were ultimately disproven. Beckham appeared in 14 regular season games for the Ravens, averaging 16.1 yards per catch and compiling three touchdowns.
While he is no longer the superstar WR1 of old, Beckham can still produce in the right setting. The Chiefs courted Beckham last offseason and missed out. Now, with Kansas City ousting Baltimore in the playoffs, maybe Beckham can be swayed in the twilight of his career. Why not chase one more ring for the road?
The Chiefs are the ideal landing spot for Beckham on paper. The Mahomes factor is one reason, yes, but he would also serve an integral role. He would operate as a vet in an extremely young WR room. He would be relied upon for leadership, just as much as the Chiefs would rely upon his ability to make contested catches and move the chains.
Beckham's speed has diminished over the years, but he can still outrun the average joe. Put him in Andy Reid's creative offense with a QB who can manipulate defenses with misdirection and sleight of hand better than any other QB in the league, and we can expect at least one more effective stint from Beckham before he hangs 'em up.