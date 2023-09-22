5 best NFL free agents still available and which team needs them most
The 2023 NFL season has begun, but there are still some quality players available who could help teams push for a playoff berth. Here are the five best free agents and which teams present their best fit.
By Sam Penix
Best NFL free agents still available: No. 5 OT Dennis Kelly
2022 team: Indianapolis Colts
2022 PFF grade: 58.9
Top fit for 2023: Cleveland Browns
Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012, Dennis Kelly has spent time with four different NFL teams, playing in 130 games and starting 54 of them. He has primarily played right tackle, but offers the versatility to play at left tackle and both guard spots, and that is where his value lies.
He started all 16 games at RT in 2020 for the Tennessee Titans, and performed about league-average, but his ability to function as a quality swing lineman at four different positions is what should draw a team like the Cleveland Browns to him.
Cleveland has plenty of issues right now, but losing All-Pro RT Jack Conklin for the season in Week 1 was devastating. Rookie fourth-rounder Dawand Jones has done a solid job filling in, but it remains to be seen how well he will hold up.
Aside from starting LT Jedrick Wills Jr., the only other tackle on the roster is James Hudson III, whose limited NFL action has been very rough.
The Browns have experienced plenty of OL injuries over the past few seasons, and would do well to bolster the group with some solid veteran depth, the likes of which Kelly can provide.