5 best Rhys Hoskins destinations in free agency with Phillies out
The Phillies might not be interested in bringing Rhys Hoskins back, but plenty of teams around the league will have interest in the slugging first baseman.
1. Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs made the biggest splash of this offseason so far, stealing Craig Counsell away from their rival Brewers. They didn't give Counsell the largest contract for a manager in MLB history without the intention of competing. The Cubs will do their best to get back to the postseason and make a legitimate run to a World Series championship.
The Cubs are a team that has been linked to Pete Alonso since the trade deadline, and for good reason. The team has a gaping hole at first base. Assuming the Mets don't move Alonso, Hoskins suddenly becomes a very interesting free agency target for Chicago to pursue.
The Cubs are also a team expected to be big players for Shohei Ohtani. Whether they land Ohtani or not Hoskins is still a fit at first base. This isn't something that teams like the Blue Jays or Angels can say if they land Ohtani.
The Cubs have money to spend, the need for Hoskins, and offer the ability to play half the time at Wrigley Field where he's sure to do some damage. Assuming they lose Cody Bellinger, they'll need some more power in their order very badly. Hoskins is a great fit in that regard.