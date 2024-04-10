5 best Spencer Strider replacements the Braves wouldn’t have to trade for
By Jake Kleiner
Early last week, the Atlanta Braves received some bad news as their ace, perennial superstar Spencer Strider, injured his throwing arm during his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
On April 6th, the Braves announced that Strider underwent an MRI, which revealed that he sustained damage to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. The next course of action involves an evaluation by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister. Strider met with Meister this week, but the team isn't giving fans an update until the weekend. In the meantime, Strider has been placed on the 15-day IL.
UCL injuries are often indicators that Tommy John surgery might be necessary, although the Braves have not yet confirmed the specific course of treatment for Strider. Should surgery be deemed necessary, it wouldn't be Strider's first experience with such a procedure. Before being selected by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, Strider had Tommy John surgery in 2019 during his time at Clemson University. A second surgery would likely end Strider's 2024 season prematurely and potentially impact his participation in much of the 2025 season as well.
Assuming Strider will be out for an extended period of time, the Braves front office is faced with a daunting task: seeking a replacement for the dynamic superstar. Luckily, with the Braves’ deep talent pool around the major league roster, they may be able to take several courses of action without the need for a trade. Here are the five best candidates within the organization and free agency that could take the mound in Strider’s stead.
AJ Smith-Shawver: The Promising Prospect
AJ Smith-Shawver, a name that resonates with optimism within the Braves' farm system, stands out as one of the top potential replacements. With a fastball that touches the mid-90s and a repertoire that includes a promising slider and changeup, Smith-Shawver represents the next wave of homegrown talent. His athleticism and competitive nature make him an intriguing option to test in higher-pressure situations, potentially fast-tracking his development into a major league starter.
Smith-Shawver, who is ranked as the number one Braves prospect and the 64th overall prospect on MLB.com, has made 37 career minor league starts. In 139.2 Innings pitched, Smith-Shawver has thrown to a 4.45 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, and a 12.8 K/9. In 25.1 innings pitched with the Braves during the 2023 season, he pitched to a 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and a hitters batting average of .183.
Although his numbers arent perfectly well-rounded, and he has trouble limiting the long ball, Smith-Shawver should be able to comfortably slide into the number-five spot and hold his ground in this powerful Braves rotation.
Hurston Waldrep: Strikeout Specialist
Hurston Waldrep, another rising star in the Braves minor league system, boasts an impressive strikeout ability that could translate well in the majors. His fastball, which can reach the upper-90s, coupled with a devastating slider, gives him the arsenal to challenge major league hitters. Waldrep's aggressive approach and poise on the mound make him a viable candidate to fill in the rotation, offering a glimpse into the future of the Braves pitching staff.
Although Waldrep is one year older than Smith-Shawver (22 compared to 21), he has much less minor-league experience and is, therefore, less likely to be the first replacement option for the injured Strider.
Waldrep is the club's second-ranked prospect and is ranked 84th overall in baseball. In 32 career minor league innings (split between 2023 and 2024), Waldrep possesses a 3.38 ERA, a 1.47 WHIP, and a K/9 of 12.7.
One could argue that what Waldrep lacks in experience he more than makes up for with his swing-and-miss stuff; however, MLB front offices tend to be more patient and conservative than that. We will see how his next few starts in the minors go and work from there.
Bryce Elder: The Ready Replacement
Bryce Elder has already tasted major league action and shown that he can handle the pressure. His arsenal is not defined by overwhelming velocity but rather by his exceptional command and the ability to induce ground balls. Elder's maturity, coupled with his sinker-slider combination, could provide the Braves with a steady presence in the rotation. His experience and readiness make him a prime candidate to assume a larger role in Strider's absence.
Elder, unlike the first two players mentioned, actually has a full major league season as a a starter under his belt. Last season in 31 starts with the Braves, he posted a 3.81 ERA, a WHIP of 1.28, and 128 strikeouts in 174.2 innings. The Braves need a reliable arm to step into the rotation immediately.
Elder's prior major league experience means there's less risk associated with his transition back to the big leagues. He knows what to expect, and perhaps more importantly, the team knows what to expect from him. This familiarity could make Elder the first choice to fill the void, as the team looks to maintain its competitive edge in Strider's absence.
Zack Greinke: The Veteran Presence
Zack Greinke, a free agent with a wealth of experience, could offer the Braves an immediate, high-impact replacement.
Greinke's game is characterized by his cunning and unparalleled ability to outsmart hitters. While he may not possess the overpowering fastball of his youth, his pitching IQ and array of off-speed pitches make him a formidable starter. Greinke's leadership and knowledge would also be invaluable to the Braves' young pitching staff, providing a short-term solution with long-term benefits. The Braves have already succeeded in reviving older pitchers careers, most recently with Chris Sale and Charlie Morton, both of which are currently in the starting rotation.
Greinke, at age 40, still remains unsigned and would likely be willing to take a (relatively) cheap, short-term deal just to get back on the field. Throughout his illustrious career, Greinke has pitched over 3300 innings (3389.1 to be exact) and has an ERA of 3.49 and a WHIP of 1.17.
This likely will not be the first direction the Braves will take in the attempt to replace Strider, but if other injuries begin to pile up or the young pitchers continue to show signs of inconsistency, I believe that they may turn to Greinke's direction as this teams championship window won’t be open forever.
Noah Syndergaard: Rediscovering Thor
Noah Syndergaard, once a dominant force on the mound for the New York Mets, stands at a crossroads in his career. Known for his blistering fastball and devastating curveball that earned him the moniker "Thor," (along with a striking resemblance to the comic book superhero) Syndergaard has faced his share of challenges, chiefly due to injuries that have sidelined him and diminished his once-unquestionable dominance. However, as a free agent, he represents a potentially lucrative opportunity for a team willing to bet on his return to form.
The Braves, in their quest to fill the void left by Spencer Strider's injury, might find in Syndergaard not just a stopgap but a potential resurgence story waiting to unfold.
Syndergaard's journey through the majors has been marked by incredible highs and frustrating lows. At his peak from 2015 to 2021 with the New York Mets, Syndergaard had a 3.32 ERA and a 9.74 K/9 in 718 innings. Since then, with time split between the Angels, Phillies, Dodgers and Guardians, Syndergaard has posted a 4.96 ERA with a 6.09 K/9 in 223.1 innings. If the Braves were to take a chance on Syndergaard and he were to have some sort of resurgence, the narrative of his career could see a remarkable new chapter (and potentially a World Series trophy), turning the Braves’ gamble into a conquest worthy of the gods.