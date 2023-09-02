5 best USMNT signings of the summer transfer window
The transfer window in Europe has now closed and here are the top five transfers involving USMNT players.
USMNT: Top 5 transfers involving USMNT players this summer
5. Brenden Aaronson to Union Berlin
Brenden Aaronson suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leeds United last season. He managed to escape playing for a team in the Championship for one that will be competing in the Champions League.
He is yet to score or make an assist for Union Berlin but it is still early days and the club has won their opening two Bundesliga matches.
Another USMNT player managed to transfer from Leeds, as Tyler Adams joined Bournemouth. However, this move was somewhat underwhelming as the midfielder had been linked with bigger clubs and even came very close to joining Chelsea.
4. Sergino Dest to PSV Eindhoven
This move may seem like a backward step as Sergino Dest left Barcelona to go back to the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven. However, it is the transfer that he needed to get his career back on track.
Dest has already started two games in the Champions League qualifiers for PSV against Rangers. He played well and helped them secure a 7-3 aggregate victory to send them into the group stage.
Dest is in good company at PSV, as he has joined a club that fellow USMNT players Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman were already at.
3. Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco
Folarin Balogun was linked with bigger clubs but ultimately he was priced out by Arsenal of going to Inter Milan and other moves did not come to fruition. Although, a move to AS Monaco is still a very good transfer for the young American.
He is still relatively inexperienced as he has so far had just one successful full season of senior soccer when he was on loan at Stade de Reims last season. To be able to build on his exploits in Ligue 1 again in this campaign should be very good for Balogun's development.
2. Timothy Weah to Juventus
This was a transfer that was not expected but for Timothy Weah to join Juventus from Lille is a very big move.
The player has already hit the ground running at the Serie A club and he should continue to make the right-wingback role his own.
Juventus may not have any form of European soccer this season. However, this should enable Massimiliano Allegri's to mount a real challenge for the league title.
1. Christian Pulisic to AC Milan
Christian Pulisic is the star of the USMNT and any transfer involving him would be massive. Leaving Chelsea where he did not always get regular playing time and joining AC Milan looks to be a masterstroke.
Stefano Pioli is a manager who trusts Pulisic and the American is already flourishing whilst playing under him. He has already scored two goals in his opening three Serie A games, which Milan have all won.
Pulisic is playing in right-wing role as Pioli looks to accommodate him and Rafael Leao in the same lineup. The USMNT forward was thought to prefer coming in off the left but it does not appear to be affecting his play.