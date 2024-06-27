5 biggest mistakes EA College Football 25 made with offensive power rankings
By John Buhler
Numbers are all relative, as rankings are the real numbers that matter. In the lead-up to the releases of EA College Football 25, some very important metrics are coming out regarding every team that will be featured in the game. One such metric is the always notable offensive rating. While the top-25 offenses in college football are mostly right in this game, there are a few notable exceptions to this.
I think having College Football Playoff locks like Georgia, Oregon, Texas and Ohio State in the top five makes a ton of sense. I would also agree that teams that aren't on your radar just yet like North Carolina State, Memphis, SMU and UCF all being insde the top 25 makes a ton of sense as well. However, there are a handful of teams I think are either getting too much love or not enough from EA.
So what I am going to do today is outline five teams that I think are ranked out of place in terms of offensive prowess in the upcoming EA College Football 25 video game. Again, all five teams I touch on are most certainly top-25 offenses in college football going away, probably all firmly inside the top-20, if we are totally being honest. I do have my reasons for reshuffling the order just a bit here.
Behold! The top 25 offenses in EA College Football 25 with help from this sweet graphic from On3.
Let's start with a team that I know is going to put up points, but is sadly, outside of the top 10 entirely.
5. Ole Miss Rebels at No. 13
Once again, I appear to be higher on the Ole Miss Rebels than most people who cover the greatest sport on Earth. EA has them slotted in at No. 13, which I think can be justified, but I see the bigger picture. Yes, losing star running back Quinshon Judkins to Ohio State in the transfer portal stinks, but guess who is the king of the transfer portal? That would be Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin!
It is with his offensive scheme, as well as the great quarterback play of the experienced Jaxson Dart that has me higher on the Rebels getting more than an 87 overall rating and in 13th place. They should be in the top eight, ahead of at least two teams I don't think even remotely belong inside the top 10. I will touch on them in a bit, but for now, I would put Ole Miss' offense up against anyone's.
If the defense is as good as I think it can be, Ole Miss may be a top-six team in the entire video game.
4. Florida State Seminoles at No. 23
I understand that D.J. Uiagalelei is not for everyone, but I really like the fit of him playing his final season of college football over at Florida State. Even though the Seminoles lost so much talent to the NFL, I am bullish on this team for one big reason: Mike Norvell is one helluva head coach. Like Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, he is a king of the transfer portal, as illustrated by being able to land Uiagalelei.
Truth be told, Uiagalelei was always going to leave Oregon State once Jonathan Smith left for the Michigan State. However, to get a guy that was supposed to be the next face of Clemson football back in the ACC and onto one of the Tigers' biggest competitors and rivals in-conference is pretty cool. Florida State may not have as much talent as other teams, but I like the program Norvell built.
Again, this is a video game, but I am shocked to not see Florida State any higher than No. 23 overall.
3. Clemson Tigers at No. 10
On the other side of the coin, I cannot say I am over the moon about Clemson this season. If they played in another league, I would view the Tigers on the same level as Oklahoma in the expanded SEC or a notch below Penn State in the expanded Big Ten. Oh, don't get me wrong. Clemson is fine, but I'm legitimately shocked to see them with the 10th highest rated offense the new college football game.
If Cade Klubnik is able to live up to the hype he had as a five-star recruit coming out of high school, I might be able to get behind this lofty ranking a bit more. Again, Clemson is totally capable of earning this ranking in my book, but I am not going to just. hand it to them. I trust Dabo Swinney's eye for offensive talent, but I have a bad feeling that Garrett Riley may be a lesser version of his big brother...
At this time, I would probably drop Clemson down into the mid-teens for offensive ranking, like No. 16.
2. Arizona Wildcats at No. 15
This is flat-out egregious. I understand that Jedd Fisch is no longer their head coach, but why is EA Sports doing the Arizona Wildcats this dirty? They did not lose short king Noah Fifita or wide receiver extraordinaire Tetairoa McMillan to Washington in the transfer portal. Plus, it is not like Brent Brennan is a total scrub of a head coach. He had been Power Four quality for a while over at San Jose State.
Honestly, I would have the Wildcats swapped with Clemson, or even Colorado, just inside the top 10. I may have Ole Miss a spot or two ahead of them, mostly because we don't know how much of an impact the coaching regime will have on this Wildcats program. To me, they are one of six or so contenders who could realistically get to Arlington, win the Big 12 and make the playoff this season.
Fifita may be small, but he is one of the best quarterbacks in college football by far. Don't be dumb .
1. Colorado Buffaloes at No. 8
They have to sell product, right? Outside of Dov Kleiman and people who don't actually watch college football, the Colorado Buffaloes have no business being the No. 8 team in offensive rating in this video game. Yes, they have Shedeur Sanders under center and guys like Travis Hunter who can do everything, but Pat Shurmur's offense didn't win a single game last season after he got his promotion.
Admittedly, it was too far gone once Shurmur replaced an ineffective Sean Lewis from within. However, I know that losing running back Dylan Edwards to old Big Eight rival Kansas State in the transfer portal is a huge, huge loss for this team. Honestly, I might rather play with Chris Klieman's K-State offense featuring Edwards and Avery Johnson over Colorado, and that team isn't even top 25!
Colorado may have a great passing attack, but I can't in good faith have them any higher than No. 15.