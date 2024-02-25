5 biggest winners of the NFL's salary cap inflation
These five teams were the biggest winners of the NFL's major salary cap inflation.
More money more problems? Maybe sometimes, but not in the case of NFL teams looking to build a Super Bowl winner. More money means more cap space, giving teams a better chance to field a more competitive team.
NFL teams received some exciting news with the salary cap rising an unprecedented amount to $255.4 million per club. This gives teams roughly $30 million more (over 10 percent inflation) to spend, giving teams (and players) ultimate flexibility. Teams can make more moves, while players can ask for even more money.
Every team benefits from an increase of this magnitude, but these five in particular should be considered the biggest winners.
5) The 49ers now have an easy pathway to paying Brandon Aiyuk
After showcasing some ups and downs in his first three NFL seasons, Brandon Aiyuk broke out in a big way this past season for the San Francisco 49ers, proving to be their best pass catcher on a team that made it all the way to the Super Bowl.
Aiyuk reeled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season, but didn't produce as much in the postseason. His comments after San Francisco's Super Bowl defeat certainly raised some eyebrows.
Why Aiyuk seems to be unclear about whether he wants to stay with the 49ers is anyone's best guess, but money could easily be a determining factor. Aiyuk is set to make a little over $14 million in the 2024 season, the final year of his rookie deal. He'll almost certainly be looking for an extension, and there's a good chance he's upset because the Niners have been unwilling to give it to him. Well, with $30 million more to play with, there's no excuse.
The Niners have a little over $6 million of cap space now according to Spotrac, which is a big deal considering the fact that they were well above the cap before this news. With a little bit of cutting or restructuring the Niners should be able to extend Aiyuk while not losing key pieces that would deter them from getting back to the Super Bowl.