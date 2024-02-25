5 biggest winners of the NFL's salary cap inflation
These five teams were the biggest winners of the NFL's major salary cap inflation.
2) The Bills should have an easier time bringing key players back
The Buffalo Bills find themselves in a tough spot. They fell short this past season, losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round and now they have a financial hole to dig themselves out of. The Bills were fortunate to have Josh Allen at a $18.63 million cap hit this past season. That number is set to rise to over $47 million for the 2024 season.
The Bills happen to have the worst cap space situation in all of football as of now, as they're further over the cap than any other team in the league according to Spotrac. When trying to keep key players around, that's a major issue.
With an added $30 million to play with, Brandon Beane's job just got much easier. Some combination of key impending free agents like Micah Hyde, Leonard Floyd, and Gabriel Davis might be easier to retain now that they got some much-needed added flexibility. All three of these players seemed destined to depart in free agency.
Talks surrounding players like Stefon Diggs and Von Miller can probably be brought to a halt as well with this news. The Bills still have work to do, but their path to getting back under the cap just became much easier.