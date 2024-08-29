5 boldest Packers predictions we could come up with
Jordan Love's development into a bona fide star last season has raised expectations for the Packers heading into the 2024 regular season. It's not Super Bowl or bust in Green Bay but the roster does have the potential to make a deep postseason run.
While Love's play might be the biggest determining factor in the Packers' success next season there are several other players who could take meaningful steps forward. Green Bay fans should keep a close eye on the following five bold predictions as things outside of quarterback play that could have a big impact on their favorite team's fortunes.
5. Javon Bullard will intercept five passes
Spending a second-round pick on a safety doesn't electrify NFL fanbases but it was a prudent choice by GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff. Javon Bullard will step right in as the team's starting free safety when Week 1 arrives.
The presence of Xavier McKinney at the strong safety spot will give Bullard a lot of freedom to roam the deep third of the field in hopes of picking off passes. The former Georgia star isn't the fastest member of the Green Bay secondary but he's got good hips and displayed a real ability to track the ball at a high level in college. That sort of freedom will give Bullard the chance to rack up turnovers. If a few balls bounce his way it's easy to see him notching five picks during his rookie season.
4. Edgerrin Cooper will lead the Packers in tackles
Isaiah McDuffie may be ahead of rookie Edgerrin Cooper on the Packers' initial depth chart but it's only a matter of time before the rookie finds his way into the starting lineup. Once he does, Cooper is the sort of tackling machine that can stymie opposing ground games.
Cooper also possesses a solid understanding of how to sink into pass coverage from his middle linebacker spot. That sort of flexibility will permit him to stay on the field for all three downs once he adjusts to the rigors of NFL competition.
The end result will have Packers fans reveling at the number of tackles Cooper manages to rack up on a per-game basis. It might take him a few weeks to get into the swing of things, but he has a chance to be a triple-digit tackle artist as a rookie. At the very least, Cooper should repay the team's faith in him by leading them in tackles as a rookie.
3. Andre Dillard will take the left tackle spot away from Rasheed Walker
Eagles fans should look away from this bold prediction. Andre Dillard never lived up to his first-round hype during his tenure in Philadelphia. That doesn't mean he doesn't still possess the talent required to thrive as a pass blocker in the right system.
Rasheed Walker was a serviceable option at left tackle for Green Bay last year but his performance was nothing special. He committed nine penalties and gave up six sacks on the year. The Packers coaching staff hopes he will take a step forward this season.
If he doesn't, it's easy to envision a scenario where Dillard works his way into significant playing time. Dillard still has the light feet required to thrive as an edge blocker at the NFL level. He needs to prove he can stay healthy if he wants to kick-start his career with the Packers. The franchise knows keeping Love upright is a priority and they won't hesitate to give Dillard a chance to do that if Walker struggles early in the season.
2. Rashan Gary will lead the NFL in sacks
Rashan Gary gave the Packers a durable, productive edge rusher who played in every game last season. The former first-rounder has blossomed into a complete outside linebacker during his time with the Packers. This could be the year where he puts it all together to become a truly dominant edge rusher.
Gary has the required combination of size and speed to stay on the field at all times. A modest uptick in his efficiency as a pass-rusher could see his sack total skyrocket in 2024. He got to the opposing quarterback 10 times last season. He'll be looking to set a new career high this year.
Gary will need a lot of things to go right if he's going to take the jump required to lead the NFL in sacks but he has the natural talent to make it happen. An uptick in efficiency combined with Green Bay enjoying more time protecting leads could allow Gary to blossom into a superstar.
1. MarShawn Lloyd will lead the Packers in rushing yards
The news that AJ Dillon will miss the entire season due to injury shakes up the depth chart behind Love in Green Bay's backfield. Big-money free agent Josh Jacobs will enter the year as the starter but he has more competition behind him on the depth chart than many fans recognize.
The Packers only spent a third-round pick on MarShawn Lloyd but that's serious draft capital for a running back. The organization rightly recognized Lloyd's big play ability as a potential differentiating factor for him at the next level. He naturally profiles as a dynamic complement to split carries with Jacobs this season.
Jacobs has a lot of miles on his tires due to the sheer amount of carries he's already soaked up at the pro level. Lloyd has the advantage of fresh legs as he embarks on his rookie season. Neither rusher is going to lead the NFL in yards per scrimmage but Lloyd has a real chance to top Jacobs. That might not be the best outcome for Green Bay as a team but Lloyd is going to be a big part of the organization's future.