5 Boston Red Sox who won't be on the roster next season
It's time to look ahead to the 2024 season and see exactly which of the current members of the Boston Red Sox don't fit into the team's plans for next season.
By Kevin Henry
With the Boston Red Sox entering Tuesday's play with just a 1.5 percent chance to make the postseason (per FanGraphs), it's likely time to start looking ahead to 2024. That means it's also time to start looking ahead to which players from this season likely aren't a part of the team's plans next year.
Here are five players who played for the Red Sox this season but should not be back with the franchise in 2024.
Corey Kluber shouldn't be on the Boston Red Sox roster in 2024
It is almost crazy to think that Kluber was the Opening Day starter for Boston this season. Between injuries and ineffectiveness, Kluber hasn't been anything like the Red Sox hoped he would be when they signed him before the season began.
Currently on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, Kluber has made nine starts for the Red Sox this season and seen action on the mound in six other games. In all, over 55.0 innings, he has logged a 7.04 ERA/7.12 FIP/1.636 WHIP. That includes a 9.45 ERA in his final six appearances over 13.1 innings in June.
Kluber does have a team option in place for 2024, but it makes little sense for the Red Sox to pull the trigger on that deal. Expect Boston to walk away from the Kluber experiment after one season.