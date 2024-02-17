5 Brandon Ingram trade destinations if Pelicans split up star duo
If the New Orleans Pelicans go the nuclear route, here are a few desirable landing spots for Brandon Ingram.
1. Warriors can land Brandon Ingram to mount one last run
The Golden State Warriors are on the prowl for a star wing. We can safely assume LeBron James, Kevin Durant, or Paul George won't actually happen (right?). A Pelicans deal feels much more likely. Whether it's Zion or Ingram, Golden State should be attuned to the Pelicans' standing in the West and the vibes around the franchise. If opportunity arises, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office should strike.
Ingram presumably absorbs the Andrew Wiggins minutes in Golden State. In fact, Wiggins probably gets rerouted to New Orleans as part of the deal. The magnitude of that upgrade is difficult to overstate. The Warriors' halfcourt offense has improved in recent weeks, but there is still a struggle to consistently space the floor and execute Steve Kerr's scheme. Jonathan Kuminga is a violent downhill slasher, but he doesn't take a ton of 3s or make advanced decisions on-ball. Draymond Green can't shoot. Brandin Podziemski and Klay Thompson can shoot, but neither offers consistent self-creation.
Ingram can help tie the offense together. He can create off drives and work pick-and-roll actions while Curry flies around screens and stresses defenses with his movement. The flip side is also true — Ingram can space to the perimeter and stoke fear in defenses with his ability to beat slow rotations and exploit cracks in coverage as a slasher. Send too much help Curry's way, and Ingram will feast.
The Warriors need to consider the implications of Ingram's eventual extension, but he's the right "young" star to bridge the gap between the Curry era and the future. At 26 years old, Ingram has a ton of prime basketball left in the tank. He increases Golden State's immediate title odds, but he also gives them a legitimate building block once Curry decides to hang 'em up.