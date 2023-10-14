5 free agents the Braves can sign to win 2024 World Series
The Atlanta Braves clearly need to change something after another NLDS loss to the Phillies, and signing any of these free agents could help them get to the 2024 World Series.
4. Braves reuniting with Joc Pederson would be huge for the lineup
Outside of Acuña, the majority of the big names for the Braves performed at least decently in the NLDS loss to the Phillies. Austin Riley was the star with a 1.059 OPS but Matt Olson, Ozzie Albie and Sean Murphy all hit .250 or better for the series as well. The bottom of the order, however, was flat-out atrocious and a big reason for Atlanta's offense as a whole going cold.
The struggles of the oft-maligned-turned-resurgent-hero Marcell Ozuna were immense as he posted a .421 OPS with four strikeouts against the Phillies over four games. Eddie Rosario couldn't produce more playoff magic with his .286 OPS for the series. And Kevin Pillar was equally problematic with a .286 OPS as well.
Though we spent so much of the regular season praising the quality and depth of the Braves lineup, the potential pitfalls at the bottom of the order reared their ugly heads in the playoffs. That's something, though not the top priority, that Alex Anthopoulous must consider addressing. And perhaps a familiar face could help the cause.
Joc Pederson and his pearls created one of the figureheads for the Braves' World Series run in 2021. However, the power-hitting lefty departed for the San Francisco Giants in the offseason, where he's spent the past two years.
Pederson is not a perfect hitter, but as a platoon DH or, though not ideal, outfield option, he can still be lethal. And let's not forget his elite power, hitting 38 home runs and 39 other extra-base hits over 254 games with the Giants. His familiarity with Atlanta could allow for some sort of discount, but the 31-year-old reuniting with his former team could be beneficial to both parties.