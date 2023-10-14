5 free agents the Braves can sign to win 2024 World Series
The Atlanta Braves clearly need to change something after another NLDS loss to the Phillies, and signing any of these free agents could help them get to the 2024 World Series.
2. Josh Hader would make the Braves bullpen lights-out
With Josh Hader set to become a free agent this offseason, there was some buzz at the MLB Trade Deadline that the closer could be on the move amid the aforementioned struggles in San Diego. Ultimately, the franchise unwisely elected to buy rather than sell, which proved to be a futile effort for the Friars.
Now, the Padres are likely to lose Snell and Hader as well for nothing in free agency. They are a small-market franchise with an exorbitant payroll that needs to cut costs where they can. Though it certainly won't help the outlook for winning games, letting two high-priced free agents walk is an obvious place to start.
That could work to the Braves' benefit in a massive way, though. As mentioned, Snell should be the top-of-the-line target, but a move for Josh Hader would make some sense as well.
Tyler Matzek missed the entirety of the 2023 season returning from Tommy John surgery, but is on-track to return for 2024. There are obviously some other great pieces in the Braves bullpen like Raisel Iglesias and AJ Minter. Yet, others like Colin McHugh or Kirby Yates, who have been a bit up-and-down, could be gone as they have club options this offseason. Jesse Chavez isn't getting any younger. And there are some depth questions with this group overall.
Hader has proven to be one of the best closers in baseball for several years now, the 2023 campaign included as he posted a 1.28 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 33 saves for the season. The fact of the matter, though, is that relievers are much less costly in free agency than starters. Thus, signing him might not be as big of a hit on the Braves' checkbook as a top-end starter.
Yet, landing him would have a huge impact. While improving the rotation with depth would still be necessary, signing Hader in free agency could give Atlanta one of the best back-end bullpens in baseball that would give a ton of comfort for the lineup and starters. And it's an option Anthopoulos must consider.