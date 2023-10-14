5 free agents the Braves can sign to win 2024 World Series
The Atlanta Braves clearly need to change something after another NLDS loss to the Phillies, and signing any of these free agents could help them get to the 2024 World Series.
1. Jordan Montgomery has proven himself as a top-tier target for the Braves
Jordan Montgomery has become well-traveled over the past couple of seasons, being traded from the Yankees to the Cardinals at the 2022 deadline only for St. Louis to have the bottom to fall out this year and ship him to the Rangers. He's currently about to be one of the anchors of Texas' rotation in the ALCS and has been everything they could've wanted from a trade deadline acquisition.
Over 11 starts in the regular season with the Rangers, the southpaw was legitimately one of the best pitchers in baseball, posting a 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. And over two postseason starts for Texas, he's continued to prove his moxie with a 1-0 record and a 3.27 ERA. He has made himself quite a bit of money as he's set to hit free agency this offseason.
Having said that, Montgomery, who turns 31 years old at the end of December, likely won't command the same top-of-market money as Snell, even if he's been exceptional in his own right. That will make his market in free agency extremely competitive, but it could also allow the Braves to comfortably pursue him.
Fried has essentially been the only lefty consistently in the Braves rotation for a bit now. Adding Montgomery with his level of talent could be a move that fits the M.O. of Anthopoulos in terms of cost but also adequately improves the rotation going into the 2024 season. Again, there will be competition, but after a postseason run, Montgomery could be intrigued by joining another contender like Atlanta, and they should be willing to oblige.