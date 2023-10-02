5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 5
A potential RB1 in Denver and more excellent work from C.J. Stroud rate them among the top fantasy football pickups for Week 5.
4. Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 5 - Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet
Tight end is already a difficult position to fill when all 32 teams are playing. Adding in the bye weeks creates a bigger problem, especially with Week 5 sending David Njoku to the bench.
One man who appears poised to help is Cole Kmet, who came to life in Week 4 after a rough first three weeks to the season. The re-emergence of Justin Fields' ability to move the Bears' offense directly benefitted Kmet, who caught 7-of-9 targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
The two spikes marked the first time this season that Kmet has found paydirt, which is a positive development for his fantasy appeal. The target volume is also still strong for Kmet, who has had at least six targets in every game except for a two target outlier in Week 3's blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
That game may have led to some frustrated owners dropping Kmet, who is rostered in 53 percent of leagues. Owners in need of tight end help should run to the wire for Kmet, who has a fun matchup on Thursday night against a Commanders' pass defense that was torched by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.