5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 5
A potential RB1 in Denver and more excellent work from C.J. Stroud rate them among the top fantasy football pickups for Week 5.
3. Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 5 - Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs
Sometimes it is easy to forget the Thursday night game in terms of fantasy relevance but the Packers have been mostly competent on offense this season. Although Jordan Love still has a ways to go as a must-start option, his receivers haven't been complete duds either.
The most intriguing Packers' pass catcher at the moment is Romeo Doubs, who has been in Green Bay's offense for two years and has stayed healthy. Doubs has been peppered with targets in the past two games, getting 12 in Week 3 and another 13 in Week 4, converting the latter into nine receptions for 95 yards.
That kind of target volume won't last as Christian Watson rounds back into form after an early-season hamstring injury but Doubs has clearly gained the trust of the Packers' coaching staff. Love's strong connection with Doubs should also keep him heavily involved in the game plan, which is a valuable thing in the bye week portion of the season.
Doubs is rostered in 54 percent of leagues so there is an opportunity for just over half of fantasy owners to go add him to their virtual receiver room. A Week 5 matchup against Las Vegas' suspect pass defense should also be beneficial for Doubs, who could find the end zone for the second time in three weeks.