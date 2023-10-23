5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 8
Three running backs headline the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 8.
4. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
It was National Tight End Day on Sunday and the Buffalo Bills saw their rookie tight end make his biggest mark as a professional. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo's first-round pick in April's draft, caught all eight of his targets for 75 yards in the Bills' narrow loss in New England on Sunday.
There was potential for even more fantasy goodness out of Kincaid, who had a touchdown grab wiped off the board in the first half due to a penalty. Kincaid did catch a two-point conversion in the game, however, and his strong showing against a talented New England defense should earn him points with Buffalo's coaching staff.
There is some concern with Dawson Knox and Stefon Diggs around as red-zone competition, but the Bills clearly saw a lot out of Kincaid in the pre-draft process to take him in the first round. A strong performance like today's could be just what the Bills need to get Kincaid more involved in the offense, possibly at the expense of the incumbent Knox.
Kincaid has been hanging around benches in a lot of leagues, where he is 42 percent rostered, but given the vast wasteland that is the tight end position he will be a popular pickup this week. The Bills have a short week this week but their matchup is favorable against Tampa Bay, which is a bit shaky in the secondary.