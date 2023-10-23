5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 8
Three running backs headline the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 8.
2. Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts
We've discussed Downs quite a bit in this space throughout the season but fantasy managers have been hesitant to give him much run. Downs entered Week 7 rostered in just 36 percent of leagues, which means plenty of people missed out on a 5-125-1 line on six targets.
A lot of the hesitancy surrounding Downs may have been tied to quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is a work in progress as a passer and didn't have much of a connection with Downs. Richardson is done for the year after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, however, which means that Indianapolis is riding Gardner Minshew as their starter for the rest of the year.
While Minshew isn't a world-beater, he is at least serviceable as a starter and threw for 305 yards in the Colts' tough loss to the Cleveland Browns. Downs has shown a good connection with Minshew already and will benefit from the raised floor he provides to the Indianapolis passing game.
Teams in need of receiver help should look at Downs as a solid WR3 option going forward, particularly in PPR leagues. Downs could be heavily involved as a check-down option in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.