5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 8
Three running backs headline the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 8.
1. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams
The backfield in Los Angeles has seen plenty of turnover early in the year. Initial starter Cam Akers was dealt away after losing his job to Kyren Williams, who ran with it before suffering an ankle injury that landed him on IR.
The Rams made a slew of pickups to bolster their backfield ahead of Week 7 but the top ball carrier was old friend Darrell Henderson, who was brought in due to his familiarity with Sean McVay's offensive system. Henderson led a committee with Royce Freeman and looked impressive on the day, carrying 18 times for 61 yards and a touchdown while adding a catch for five yards on two targets.
McVay has shown his willingness to ride the hot hand, which plays to the benefit of Henderson, whose scheme familiarity means he has less of a learning curve than Freeman or fellow free-agent pickup Myles Gaskin. Williams will miss at least three more games with his ankle injury, meaning this appears to be Henderson's backfield for the time being, making him the top pickup of the week.
Henderson entered the week rostered in just three percent of leagues, meaning managers who made a speculative pickup when he joined the team in the middle of the week were handsomely rewarded. The cost of adding Henderson's services likely increased in terms of both waiver position and FAAB bucks but he should provide an immediate jolt to any team's RB2 ranks.