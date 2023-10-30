5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 9
After quarterback injuries wreaked havoc on Week 8, two signal callers are ready to help as part of Week 9's top fantasy football pickups.
4. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals
We'll stay in the desert for this next pickup with a look at Trey McBride, the second-year tight end for the Cardinals. McBride has been largely serving as the backup to veteran Zach Ertz but has gotten opportunities to shine when Ertz is absent, including a big finish to the 2022 campaign.
Ertz is on the shelf again, having landed on IR this week, which enabled McBride to return to TE1 status against Baltimore. McBride had a massive week as a result, catching 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in Arizona's loss to the Ravens.
That workload came on a season-high 14 targets, which should raise eyebrows considering how tough it has been to find production at the tight end position this season. Arizona has also been working McBride into the offense more over the past few weeks as he averaged 5.5 targets over his previous two games, a positive sign going forward.
When you weigh in the potential that Murray would offer a quarterback upgrade it makes a ton of sense to pursue McBride, who is rostered in 19 percent of leagues. George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson owners could certainly do worse for a bye-week filler while people in need of help at the position should happily use a waiver to add McBride.