5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 9
After quarterback injuries wreaked havoc on Week 8, two signal callers are ready to help as part of Week 9's top fantasy football pickups.
1. Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans
An injury to Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee created an opportunity for Will Levis, the team's second-round pick in April's draft, to make his NFL debut. Despite rumors he would be splitting time with second-year man Malik Willis, Levis was the only player to throw a pass for the Titans and he made an impressive first impression.
Levis shredded the Atlanta Falcons' top-10 defense through the air, completing 19-of-29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns in Tennessee's 28-23 win over the NFC South leaders. The Titans also weren't afraid to let Levis take deep shots as he connected on touchdowns of 47 and 61 yards to DeAndre Hopkins.
The explosive play potential is exciting to see for a Tennessee offense that has been run-centric behind Derrick Henry for the past few years. One game is certainly an incredibly small sample size but Tannehill's injury may have opened the door for Levis to claim this job and secure his spot as Tennessee's quarterback of the future.
Fantasy owners definitely didn't have Levis on the radar this week as he was rostered in just four percent of leagues. While there is every chance this game was a flash in the pan, it is worth putting a claim in on Levis in case he follows C.J. Stroud's path to become a playable fantasy option down the stretch.