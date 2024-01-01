5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 18
Just one week of NFL football remains on the regular season schedule. If your fantasy football title is up for grabs in Week 18 these five pickups could make all the difference between a glorious championship or nine months of regret.
1. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
The strategy of handcuffing running backs is set precisely for moments like the ones that found fantasy owners in Week 17. Christian McCaffrey, who carried many fantasy teams to the championship game in their leagues, left Sunday's win against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter due to a calf injury.
The untimely injury led to a big opportunity for Elijah Mitchell, McCaffrey's backup, and he took advantage of it. Mitchell received a season-high 17 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown in relief of McCaffrey, who will likely sit in Week 18 with the 49ers already having secured the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
There is no doubt that Mitchell is capable of doing big things in the 49ers' offense as he was their starter before San Francisco traded for McCaffrey in the middle of the 2022 season. Kyle Shanahan's system is also extremely friendly to running backs as players like Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr also offered fantasy value as the starter in the past, although none reached quite the heights that McCaffrey has in San Francisco.
Expect the 49ers to give Mitchell plenty of work in Week 18 when they face off with the Los Angeles Rams in a game that means nothing to them. Mitchell is rostered in just one percent of leagues and is the unquestioned top pickup on the board for anyone trying to win a championship in Week 18 as a locked-in RB1.