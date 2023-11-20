5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 12
Week 11 was a brutal one for injuries on the fantasy football front, but these five breakout stars are here to help ahead of Week 12.
The story of the NFL in Week 11 was injuries as plenty of star players found their way to the sidelines over the course of the past three days. Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson were lost for the season with wrist and shoulder issues while Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, Cooper Kupp and De'Von Achane all left their games early on Sunday due to various ailments.
The injury rush comes at the worst time for fantasy football owners as the trade deadline has passed in standard leagues and there are just three weeks left until the playoffs. The waiver wire does have a few ready made alternatives available, so let's break down the five best pickups to make ahead of Week 12. All rostered percentages are based on Yahoo! leagues.
5 Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 12
5. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks
The big fantasy injury from the 4:25 window came in Seattle when Kenneth Walker departed early in the first half with an oblique injury. Walker did not return to the contest after being initially declared as doubtful, turning the Seahawks' backfield over to rookie Zach Charbonnet.
Charbonnet carried the backfield while Walker was out, rushing 14 times for 45 yards and catching all seven of his targets for 20 yards in a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks had been working Charbonnet into the mix a bit more recently but Walker's injury, combined with Seattle's quick turnaround to host San Francisco on Thanksgiving night, could give him full command of the backfield for Week 12.
The matchup against the 49ers' stout defense isn't ideal but Charbonnet does offer some pass catching chops, allowing him to be a volume-based RB2 for Thursday night. Walker owners and anyone who needs help at the position should be all over Charbonnet, who is rostered in 44 percent of leagues.