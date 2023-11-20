5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 12
Week 11 was a brutal one for injuries on the fantasy football front, but these five breakout stars are here to help ahead of Week 12.
4. Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers
There is a lot of youth in the skill position group in Green Bay and it has often been a case of whack-a-mole to find the player that would mesh well with Jordan Love. There has been a bit of separation from the pack by wide receiver Jayden Reed, the team's second-round pick in the draft out of Western Michigan.
Reed had a huge game against the Los Angeles Chargers' leaky pass defense, catching four passes for 46 yards while adding three carries for another 46 yards and a touchdown. This game marked a continued progression of increased involvement in the offense for Reed, who had six targets for the second time in four games.
Love has been focused on finding Christian Watson as his primary option but Reed appears to have surpassed Romeo Doubs on the pecking order for passing game work. On a week where the Packers lost two running backs to injuries, it makes sense to consider picking up Reed if you have a need for a flex play in Week 12.
Green Bay plays on a short week as they head to Detroit for Thanksgiving, which saw its defense get torched by Justin Fields and the Bears on Sunday. Reed is rostered in 36 percent of leagues and is a solid WR3 option or flex play going forward.