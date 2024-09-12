5 Caleb Williams throws that looked like Patrick Mahomes in Bears Week 1 win
Week 1 of the NFL season saw the return of several veteran quarterbacks and the debuts of three rookies: Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams. While Nix and Daniels suffered losses in their opening games, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears managed to escape with a victory. Though Williams didn’t record a passing touchdown or even throw for 100 yards, some moments gave Bears fans glimmers of hope.
After reviewing the film, a few of Williams' throws bore striking similarities to those of two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Here are five throws from Caleb Williams in the Bears' Week 1 win that felt reminiscent of Mahomes.
5. Opening Drive, 3rd and 3, Incomplete Pass to DJ Moore
On the opening drive, Williams received the snap, dropped back about eight yards, and then scrambled toward the middle, searching for an opening. As pressure closed in through the gap, Williams spun left and scrambled outside. Moving sideways and heading out of bounds, he threw an off-balance 30-yard pass to DJ Moore, just a yard shy of completion. Though the pass was incomplete, Williams’ awareness and ability to escape pressure showed flashes of elite improvisation.
4. 2nd Quarter, 14:05, 1st and 10, Complete Pass to DJ Moore
Starting on his own 30-yard line, Williams faked a handoff to D'Andre Swift and dropped back 10 yards. As a Titans' defensive lineman closed in, Williams unleashed a bullet pass to DJ Moore, who secured the catch for a first down. The play demonstrated Williams' arm strength and poise under pressure, key qualities for success in the league.
3. 2nd Quarter, 3:08, 2nd and 14, Complete Pass to DJ Moore
Down 17-0 late in the second quarter, Williams remained unfazed, looking to chip away at the deficit before halftime. On a 2nd-and-14 after a loss on the previous play, Williams hit DJ Moore on a slant route over the middle, threading the ball between two defenders. This precise throw helped set up a field goal, sparking the Bears' eventual comeback.
2. 4th Quarter, 14:58, 3rd and 2, Incomplete Pass to Keenan Allen
After a bobbled snap, Williams quickly recovered and scrambled backward, dropping about 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Facing intense pressure, he threw a deep pass toward the end zone intended for Keenan Allen but overthrew him by roughly 10 yards. Despite the incompletion, Williams' first deep attempt showed his ability to extend plays and target receivers downfield, a sign of things to come.
1. 4th Quarter, 7:35, Two-Point Conversion, Complete Pass to D’Andre Smith
In what was perhaps Williams’ easiest throw of the game, he took the field to extend the Bears' lead to seven points following Tyrique Stevenson’s pick-six, which gave Chicago its first lead of the game. After a defensive breakdown by the Titans, Williams quickly spotted D’Andre Smith wide-open and connected with him for the two-point conversion. This play showcased Williams’ ability to read the field efficiently, sealing a successful Week 1 win for the Bears.