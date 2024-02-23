5 cheaper Vikings QB options after balking at Kirk Cousins demands
The Minnesota Vikings probably won't pay Kirk Cousins. Here are the alternatives.
4. Vikings can try their hand at Zach Wilson
The New York Jets are expected to trade Zach Wilson after another brutal regular season. Frankly, Wilson's 2023 campaign was doomed from the start. He was supposed to spend a gap year as Aaron Rodgers' backup, learning from the master while skirting the harsh New York spotlight. Unfortunately, Rodgers' anticipated Jets debut lasted all of four plays. He tore his Achilles on the Jets' opening drive, and Wilson was thrust unexpectedly upon the New York fanbase.
Wilson was fighting an uphill battle. He already had a poor reputation to shake from his first two seasons, but to face the wolves after Rodgers' injury? He was destined for a level of hatred and vitriol few have ever faced.
It was an objectively awful season for the 24-year-old, but he did set a new career high for completion percentage (60.1) while throwing the fewest interceptions of his brief career (seven). Wilson's age and raw athletic talent will keep him on NFL radars. Maybe in a more forgiving environment with less burdensome expectations, he can unlock some of his pre-draft magic.
That is an admittedly bold gamble for the Vikings to make, one that would not be well-received... anywhere. But, the smart front offices can see through the noise and capitalize on smart value adds. Wilson has far more upside than the standard sixth or seventh-round pick. That is pretty much a fact. He's mobile in the pocket with an absolute canon. The Vikings just need to hope he can hone in the accuracy on that canon and cut down on the mind-numbing mistakes.
This does not qualify as a likely option, but Wilson is certainly a cheap option.