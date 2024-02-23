5 cheaper Vikings QB options after balking at Kirk Cousins demands
The Minnesota Vikings probably won't pay Kirk Cousins. Here are the alternatives.
3. J.J. McCarthy is everybody's NFL Draft darling
The Vikings own the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Right now, there's a real chance Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy doesn't even fall that far. We have Sean Payton coveting the "next Drew Brees." The Falcons (No. 8) and Giants (No. 6) could really use a quarterback, and the consensus top three at the position — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels — might come off the board 1-2-3 at the start.
Whether the Vikings need to trade up or teams come to their senses and let McCarthy fall into a more reasonable range, he does profile as a strong option for the Minnesota front office. The Vikings probably don't have much faith in Jaren Hall as more than a long-term backup. McCarthy just won the National Championship under new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. He's a fearless gunslinger and undeniably productive — 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior.
There are red flags. McCarthy forces the issue at times and he was often held in check by a run-heavy scheme at Michigan. Harbaugh frequently took the reins out of McCarthy's hands. That doesn't necessarily reflect poorly on the 21-year-old, as it's an unavoidable symptom of the Michigan scheme. But, McCarthy did not have the same carte blanche responsibilities as other top QB prospects.
The Vikings can put a balanced supporting cast around McCarthy, with accomplished offensive coaches who know how to get the most out of a comparable QB. McCarthy is not Cousins — at least not yet — but the archetype feels similar. If he falls to Minnesota, which is an increasingly big if, expect the Vikings to take a long, hard look at the champ.