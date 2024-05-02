5 Chicago White Sox who won't be on the roster after the MLB trade deadline
These five players won't be on the White Sox roster after the MLB trade deadline.
The Chicago White Sox were expected to be among the league's worst teams in the 2024 campaign, but the start that they have gotten off to is unprecedented. After getting swept by the Minnesota Twins the White Sox now sit at 6-25 on the season which is not only the worst record in the American League, but it's the worst record in the majors.
Injuries to key players like Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada, and Eloy Jimenez have impacted this team, but they wouldn't be much better had those players been healthy all season.
The White Sox will be nowhere near the postseason race, meaning they'll be sellers once the trade deadline rolls around. It's unlikely that they part with a player like Robert, but it's hard to envision any of these five players sticking in the South Side around past the trade deadline.
5) The time for the White Sox to trade Eloy Jimenez is right now
Eloy Jimenez is the most polarizing trade candidate that the White Sox have right now. They don't have to trade him since he's under team control through the 2026 campaign thanks to a pair of club options, and he hasn't gotten off to a great start this season which makes him less valuable, but the team control is exactly why they should look to move him.
Jimenez has a club option for $16.5 million in 2025 and another club option worth $18.5 million in 2026. It's expensive for a player who really should only be used at DH, but this is a player who, when healthy, can really hit. He's only 27 years old, and the fact that those additional years in his contract are fully in the club's control makes him even more valuable.
Injuries have been the story of Jimenez's career. He has played in 100+ games just twice in his six MLB seasons. That's a problem. However, he did play in 120 games in 2023 once the White Sox used him primarily at DH. If that trend continues, there's no reason to expect him to miss an absurd amount of time annually.
When healthy, Jimenez can really hit. He has a career .806 OPS and a 117 OPS+. His numbers are down early this season, but a lot of that can be attributed to him being surrounded by such minimal amounts of talent. On a contender, he can be a middle-of-the-order bat and potentially swing a series if he gets going.
4) The White Sox should see what they can get for Michael Kopech
After many years of failed attempts to be a starting pitcher for the White Sox, Chicago finally moved Michael Kopech to the bullpen permanently. He struggled to stay consistent and healthy as a starter, and the hope is that in relief he can find a way to do both.
While his 4.41 ERA in 14 appearances is less than ideal, Kopech has shown that his stuff plays up in relief. His average four-seam fastball velocity has risen from 95.2 mph in 2023 all the way up to 98.8 mph in 2024. His strikeout rate has ballooned from 22.7% last season to 34.8% so far this year. He ranks in the 96th percentile in K% according to Baseball Savant.
He should not be used late in games like he is for the White Sox, at least not now, but he can prove to be a valuable reliever for the right team. He's still just 28 years old and would come with another year of club control. The White Sox probably can't get too much for him given his inexperience in relief, but it's worth getting something before he becomes an expiring contract.
3) Mike Clevinger could be a useful piece for a contending team
This one is a bit weird as Clevinger has yet to make his season debut. The White Sox signed him after the season had already begun. Still, once Clevinger finally does get his season underway at the MLB level, the White Sox should be trying to move him.
Clevinger was with the team last season and while the White Sox were a disaster, he was one of the few bright spots. He wound up having a good year, posting a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts and 131.1 innings of work. He was a player Chicago should've, but didn't trade last season.
He's far from the big name he once was, but Clevinger is making just $3 million which should make him a pretty valuable asset for Chicago. Every contender can afford to take him on at that salary, and pitching is always a need.
Clevinger has made two starts for AAA Charlotte as he attempts to ramp up after missing Spring Training. His return to the majors should be sooner than later. Once he does get going, expect his name to be a prevalent one in rumors.
2) Erick Fedde could be a very intriguing White Sox trade candidate
The White Sox were the team to take a chance on Erick Fedde this offseason, inking him to a two-year deal worth $15 million. It was a bit of a risk given his career 5.41 ERA in six seasons with the Nationals, but his MVP season in the KBO earned him another shot in MLB.
It's safe to say that six starts into the season Fedde has made the most of his chance, posting a 2.60 ERA in 34.2 innings of work. Fedde has 39 strikeouts compared to just nine walks, and he has a strong 1.067 WHIP as well.
Whether his great start to the season will continue remains to be seen, but as long as he remains an effective pitcher, he'll be an interesting deadline candidate to monitor.
Not only can Fedde help this season, but he signed a two-year deal, giving whichever team that acquires him an extra year of control. At just $7.5 million, that second year can be an utter bargain if he is indeed moved. The White Sox don't have to move him given that second year, but since this team won't be good in 2025 either, they should do it at this upcoming deadline to maximize his value.
1) Tommy Pham won't be on the White Sox roster after the trade deadline
Tommy Pham is another player that the White Sox signed after Opening Day, and like Clevinger, it makes no sense that Pham was even available. He had a good year in 2023!
Splitting time for the Mets and Diamondbacks, Pham slashed .256/.328/.446 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI. He tacked on 22 stolen bases in 25 tries, and he looked good defensively as well. He performed at a very high level for the Mets before being traded and being an important piece on Arizona's run to the World Series.
Pham was recently activated after ramping up in the minors and he's gotten off to a fantastic start, recording nine hits in 24 at-bats (.374 BA) in six games.
The 36-year-old can at the very least be a solid platoon bat for teams to look into, and if he continues his hot start the White Sox can get a nice piece back like the Mets did last season. He is among the most obvious trade candidates on this White Sox team, as FanSided's Robert Murray said in his latest.