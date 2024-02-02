5 Chiefs Kadarius Toney replacements they should already be eyeing
- The Chiefs receiver has been unreliable on the field and a distraction off it
- The NFL draft holds several intriguing names to develop
- Signing a top free agent would solve Kansas City's problems either way
The Kansas City Chiefs are focused on the Super Bowl but even preparation for that has been distracted by Kadarius Toney.
The wide receiver has been nothing but a thorn in the Chiefs' side this season and a parting of ways feels inevitable even if he plays in the big game.
Even if Kansas City does let him stick around to finish out his contract in 2024, drafting, signing or trading for an immediate replacement is in order.
5. Draft Tahj Washington
Let's start conservatively: The Chiefs haven't shown a willingness to make a splash at wide receiver. That nearly came back to bite them during the 2023 season, but then again, they're in the Super Bowl. The fact they overcame the issues in the WR corps may only reinforce the moneyball approach at the position.
Kansas City can find value on Day 3 of the NFL draft. Someone like Tahj Washington should be available when the Chiefs pick in the fifth, or even in the seventh.
Washington stood out at the East-West Shrine Bowl, showing good speed and acrobatic ability in the air.
At 5-foot-9, 177 pounds, the USC receiver is undersized and he's a fierce competitor who became Caleb Williams' most trusted and effective target in 2023. He led the team with 59 catches for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns, serving as a devastating deep threat. Despite competing in a deep receiving corps with "more talented" receivers over the last three seasons in Los Angeles, he managed to serve as the second-leading receiver behind Drake London and Jordan Addison in 2021 and 2022 respectively.