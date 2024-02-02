5 Chiefs Kadarius Toney replacements they should already be eyeing
- The Chiefs receiver has been unreliable on the field and a distraction off it
- The NFL draft holds several intriguing names to develop
- Signing a top free agent would solve Kansas City's problems either way
4. Draft Troy Franklin
The Chiefs will draft late in the first round so they won't get a shot at the elite-tier receivers on the board. That doesn't mean Brett Veach and company can't recreate their success in picking Rashee Rice out of SMU in 2023.
Oregon's Troy Franklin would give Kansas City a true burner who can take the top off a defense. For The Win's Christian D'Andrea projected Franklin as KC's first-round pick in the NFL Mock Draft and it's tough to disagree.
Franklin led the Ducks with 81 catches for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023, improving across the board from his 2022 numbers of 891 yards and nine touchdowns on 61 catches.
Unfortunately, he might not be around when the Chiefs get to pick. Nate Davis of USA Today had him off the board to the Bengals at No. 18 in their latest mock. So alternatives include Texas' Xavier Worthy and Georgia's Ladd McConkey, who be available as late as KC's second-round pick.
Worthy is coming off a 1,014-yard season with Texas while McConkey wasn't particular productive for Georgia in 2023 (only 478 yards) but he's making waves at the Senior Bowl.