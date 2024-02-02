5 Chiefs Kadarius Toney replacements they should already be eyeing
- The Chiefs receiver has been unreliable on the field and a distraction off it
- The NFL draft holds several intriguing names to develop
- Signing a top free agent would solve Kansas City's problems either way
3. Sign Tyler Boyd
If the Bengals do end up taking a receiver like Troy Franklin in the NFL Draft, that would be a good sign they've lost one or more of their free-agent wide receivers. That's an opportunity for the Chiefs.
Tyler Boyd isn't the speedster Kansas City needs, but he's a reliable slot receiver with emphasis on reliable. His drop percentage of 4.3 was actually his highest since 2019 yet it would have put him second-best among Chiefs receivers behind only Rashee Rice.
Patrick Mahomes needs someone he can trust to do the simple things right. That's what Boyd has done during his eight seasons with the Bengals. He's had two 1,000-yard receiving years and has produced consistently, though never extravagantly.
It's clear the Chiefs missed JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2023. Boyd could fill a similar role, being a veteran comfort blanket for Mahomes while the team focuses on developing younger, high-ceiling talent at the position.