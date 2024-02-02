5 Chiefs Kadarius Toney replacements they should already be eyeing
- The Chiefs receiver has been unreliable on the field and a distraction off it
- The NFL draft holds several intriguing names to develop
- Signing a top free agent would solve Kansas City's problems either way
2. Trade for Tyler Lockett
There are other teams out there who may have to make a tough decision or two at wide receiver as they look to get under the cap. The Seahawks could be one of them.
Back in November, Dan Graziano of ESPN named Tyler Lockett as a potential "surprise" trade candidate for the offseason. His name hasn't disappeared from trade speculation since. Basically, the Seahawks are paying big money to DK Metcalf, they just used a first-round pick on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and got great value out of Jake Bobo as an undrafted free agent. Lockett isn't exactly expendable, but he's 31 years old and still owed $17 million over the next two years.
Lockett has been his quarterback's best friend for years in Seattle. He's had four 1,000-yard seasons in the last five years. He's a reliable pass catcher who is admittedly on the decline. But catching passes from Patrick Mahomes could extend his effectiveness.
It's extra fitting because Lockett went to Kansas State and his father played for the Chiefs from 1997 to 2000.