5 Chiefs Kadarius Toney replacements they should already be eyeing
- The Chiefs receiver has been unreliable on the field and a distraction off it
- The NFL draft holds several intriguing names to develop
- Signing a top free agent would solve Kansas City's problems either way
1. Sign Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr.
Here's the reality, Travis Kelce isn't getting any younger and the Chiefs shouldn't force Patrick Mahomes to put all his eggs in the Rashee Rice basket.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson aren't the future. Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross haven't shown enough to bank on. The quarterback needs a proper No. 1 receiver or at least a worthy counterpart to Rice as he begins his NFL rise. KC certainly can't continue to rely on Kelce to lead the team in receiving.
So it's time to pursue the top free agents on the wide receiver market.
Mike Evans and, to a lesser extent, Calvin Ridley, are really intriguing options but they'd only solve the problem for so long at 30 and 29 years old respectively.
That's why Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. stand out as worthwhile investments. At 25 and 26 years old respectively, they're entering their prime instead of leaving it.
Higgins dealt with injuries in 2023 and had a career-low 656 yards and five touchdowns, but he produced 1,000 yards or close to it in his prior three seasons.
Pittman has put up very similar numbers in his first four years in the league. His ceiling isn't as high as Higgins but he's been forced to produce more with less in the Colts offense.
Either one of those signings would give Mahomes a go-to guy for the next handful of years.