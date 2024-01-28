5 coaches Michigan should have hired over Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh
Sherrone Moore passed his test as the Michigan interim head coach with flying colors last season.
By John Buhler
3. Matt Campbell is my pick to get the job should Sherrone Moore fail
While I think it is going to work out for Sherrone Moore in the short-term and medium-term in Ann Arbor, I have a hard time seeing him making it a decade at a place like Michigan. My over/under for his tenure leading the Wolverines is about five years. Although he screwed the pooch the last time his name was incredibly hot, I do not think Matt Campbell will let his next opportunity slip away from him.
Flash forward to 2027 or 2028. Would it shock you if Michigan pulled back considerably without Harbaugh at the helm of the operation? Would you be surprised if Iowa State had another 10-win season or two under Campbell's guidance? Keep in mind that Oklahoma and Texas no longer play in the Big 12, but the four Four Corners Universities are coming over from the Pac-12 to make it 16.
What I have always liked about Campbell is he has shown he can sustain excellence at a great job like Toledo in the MAC, relatively speaking, and then build something out of nothing at a barren wasteland like Iowa State. This has been a top-five team in the Big 12 ever since he arrived. It was bottom-two beforehand. Now just imagine getting Campbell's lunchpail mentality some better financial resources.
If he were to take over at Michigan at some point soon, Campbell might actually beat Iowa for once.