5 coaches Michigan should have hired over Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh
Sherrone Moore passed his test as the Michigan interim head coach with flying colors last season.
By John Buhler
1. Brian Kelly is the one coach they could have hired over Sherrone Moore
While I could have understood Michigan going with either Chris Klieman or Lance Leipold over Sherrone Moore at this stage of the game, there was really only one outside hire option that would have sufficed merit doing so. Brian Kelly coming back to the midwest would have sent shockwaves throughout the entire sport. The LSU fit has been extraordinarily clunky, but Kelly still wins games.
This would be like going back to Notre Dame, but a better version of the Fighting Irish. Two massive college football brands, but one is a Catholic private school in Indiana and the other is a public univeristy in the Big Ten out of Michigan. Money is no object for either, but Kelly would not only sustain excellence in Ann Arbor, forever owning Ohio State in the process, but he would win it all.
Oh, it would be a complete culture change from what Michigan ran under Harbaugh, but the Wolverines would still be victors more often than not under Kelly. LSU is a job you do not leave much for, but Michigan is the slightly better job because of the league it is in, and not what LSU is in: The SEC. Kelly would look like a total quitter leaving for Michigan, but leaving LSU is not a lateral move.
Kelly would win two national titles in the next six years if he were to have taken over at Michigan.