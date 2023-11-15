5 college football programs desperate enough to hire Jimbo Fisher
Maybe all Jimbo Fisher needed in the end was a change of scenery after the Texas A&M debacle?
By John Buhler
I wonder what ever happened to the championship trophy Jimbo Fisher got from Texas A&M after he was hired... It is probably buried deep in a closet somewhere, but that precious artifact cannot be destroyed or melted down for scrap metal. We need it to serve as an ever-present reminder that you should not ever count your chickens before they hatch. The Aggies never even made it to Atlanta...
Now that Fisher is out in College Station, the Aggies must look for his successor, as he must look for another job. It seems hard to imagine now, but Fisher won a national championship a decade ago at Florida State with Jameis Winston as the Seminoles' star quarterback. If Florida State can bounce back after Fisher ran it into the ground shortly thereafter, he can almost certainly reinvent himself.
So what we are going to do today is to take a look at jobs that are either open or could open up that Fisher may not be a bad fit for. You factor in these schools' potential levels of desperation, and there you go. The strangest part in this exercise was that it went from a joke for me, to actually one where Fisher could have great leverage on the free agent coaching market. He could work at all these spots.
Without further ado, here are five potential landing spots for Fisher now that he is out at Texas A&M.
Jimbo Fisher fired: 5 landing spots for the former Texas A&M head coach
5. Cincinnati Bearcats can get a new step-dad after Scott Satterfield dud
No, it is not going to happen this season, but from the early looks of it, the Cincinnati Bearcats bought themselves a lemon in Scott Satterfield. His successor at Louisville in former Cardinals quarterback Jeff Brohm has his Birds With Teeth vying for a College Football Playoff spot in year one at the helm. In year one at the helm for Satterfield, the Bearcats are not even going bowling. They have struggled...
The Fisher connection to Cincinnati was a brief one, but he was on Rick Minter's 1999 Bearcats staff. That team may have only gone 3-8, but Fisher parlayed that job into being Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at LSU shortly thereafter. You could say the UC gig was a turning point in Fisher's coaching career. For that reason, he may hold some sentimental value from his time at Cincinnati.
What makes Fisher a good candidate to replace what looks to be an ineffective Satterfield is Fisher is a great recruiter in a fertile high school football state. Cincinnati is now the second Power Five team in the state of Ohio. Given that he has coached at very high levels in the SEC and ACC previously, what about the new-look Big 12 should be a major road bump for as proven of a head coach as Fisher is?
Cincinnati is not going to fire Satterfield after one year, but Fisher is actually an upgrade over him.