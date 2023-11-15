5 college football programs desperate enough to hire Jimbo Fisher
Maybe all Jimbo Fisher needed in the end was a change of scenery after the Texas A&M debacle?
By John Buhler
3. UCLA Bruins being led by Jimbo Fisher would be absolute comedy
Stop me if you've heard this one before. So UCLA does its best attempt to go big-game hunting to find a suitable head coach. They kind of, sort of get a guy who was a big name the decade prior, but he is a shell of himself. Of course, I am talking about Chip Kelly and Jim Mora before that. Both were solid coaches prior to arriving in Westwood, but they struggled to achieve what they set out to do.
Depending on how Saturday's game vs. USC goes, UCLA may go in a different direction at head coach with Kelly potentially being out. It would make sense in some capacity. UCLA has given Kelly a lot of time to make an impact, but you have to ask yourself, has he? Fisher may travel even further west to Westwood if he thinks he can be the secret sauce that turns the Bruins into a Big Ten power.
UCLA is not dripping with cash like other major programs are, but an influx in financial capital coming from the move to the Big Ten could be huge for the Bruins brand. Although they have a bad reputation for being soft, Fisher could help cultivate a new identity at UCLA if he was hired to replace Kelly. Yes, he could make it work in Los Angeles, but there is a great chance that the results will be so comical.
Who doesn't need a laugh? Fisher to UCLA would be nothing short of comedic gold for us writers.