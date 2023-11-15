5 college football programs desperate enough to hire Jimbo Fisher
Maybe all Jimbo Fisher needed in the end was a change of scenery after the Texas A&M debacle?
By John Buhler
2. Pittsburgh Panthers would actually be better off without Pat Narduzzi
Admittedly, this was the potential head-coaching vacancy that had my mind going into overdrive about where Fisher could land at next. Pitt needs to shake it up. Pat Narduzzi is not workin. Outside of the Louisville win, this team has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster this season. As with Cincinnati, we are two years removed from conference championship wins and a New Year's Six bowl.
What makes me think that Fisher would be a great fit at Pitt is that he is a great recruiter, a bit of a firecracker and he has had great success before previously in the ACC at Florida State, albeit with much greater resoursces in Tallahassee. I think the fact that he grew up in West Virginia and may have ties to the Appalachian region he grew up in could work. At the very least, he will make Pitt interesting.
In a way, I think Fisher would be able to get the best of both worlds from the Narduzzi era, as well as what Pitt was like when former Panthers lineman Dave Wannstedt was calling the shots. Recruiting and tenacity, but with an offensive vantage point could make Fisher the perfect hire for Pitt should they do what they need to do and move off Narduzzi at the end of the season. This one could work.
Fisher could have been a great fit at West Virginia too, but Neal Brown has WVU on the uptick of late.