5 college football programs desperate enough to hire Jimbo Fisher
Maybe all Jimbo Fisher needed in the end was a change of scenery after the Texas A&M debacle?
By John Buhler
1. Baylor Bears need a recruiter, and nobody can recruit like Jimbo Fisher!
The only job I think would be a better potential landing spot for Fisher in 2024 besides Pitt would have to be Baylor. Fisher is already in Texas. We have seen Baylor win the Big 12 three times in the College Football Playoff era, with three different head coaches at the helm of it to boot! With it becoming increasingly clear that Dave Aranda won with Matt Rhule's players, it is time to bring Fisher to Waco.
Jimbo Fisher in Waco. Let that sink in. Better yet, let that cascade over your dome like Pat McAfee swan-diving off a double-decker boat into the belly of the Brazos. Texas A&M can be cultish, and no city in the United States of America is more closely related to cults than Waco, Texas. Baylor has nothing to do with this, but I do think Fisher would do extraordinarily well at Baylor in the new Big 12.
If he can land the right offensive coordinator, preferably and up-and-coming hotshot, Fisher can not only get Baylor back to the top of the expanded Big 12, but could have the Bears in the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. Since Baylor is a private school, it would not have to disclose what the Bears are paying Fisher. That takes the pressure off him trying to turn the thing around there.
If Baylor wants to move on from Aranda, then Fisher must be a top-three candidate to replace him.