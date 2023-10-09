5 college football teams that have disappointed the most in 2023 season
There have been some disappointing performances from a few title contenders thus far during 2023 college football season.
By Drew Koch
With Week 6 of the 2023 college football season now in the books, the cream has started to rise to the top. The College Football Playoff Rankings won't be released for another few weeks, but fans are beginning to see the top teams separate themselves from the competition.
Michigan has been dominant throughout the season. While it took Georgia a few weeks to get going, their dismantling of Kentucky this past week showed why Kirby Smart's team is No. 1. The Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooner have also gotten off to a hot start.
But, there have been a few teams who've fallen short of expectations during the early going. Which five college football teams have disappointed the most through the first six weeks of the 2023 season?
1. More was expected from Pittsburgh this season
The Pittsburgh Panthers were just outside the preseason Top 25 rankings, and a lot of experts and pundits throughout college football expected Pat Narduzzi's team to take a step forward in 2023.
Instead, the Panthers find themselves 0-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 1-4 overall. Pitt's only victory this season came in their opening contest against Wofford. Since then, they've lost to Cincinnati, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech.
Pittsburgh ended last season with five straight wins and posted a record of 9-4. The Panthers nearly took the ACC Coastal title away from UNC, which would have allowed Pitt to play in the ACC Championship.
That ship has already sailed this season. After losing four straight, including two consecutive conference losses, there's virtually no chance Pittsburgh will turn it around and make a run at the conference championship this season. That's especially true now that the ACC has done away with divisions.