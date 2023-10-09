5 college football teams that have disappointed the most in 2023 season
There have been some disappointing performances from a few title contenders thus far during 2023 college football season.
By Drew Koch
2. The TCU Horned Frogs have fallen on hard times
Losing to Colorado in Week 1 was just the beginning for TCU. The Horned Frogs are an embarrassing 3-3 on the season after going all the way to the National Championship last season.
Now, it has to be said that Max Duggan is gone. That's a tough replacement for almost every college program. Duggan, who's currently on the Los Angeles Chargers roster, earned the Davey O'Brien Award last season and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
But, I think it's fair to say that everyone expected more from Sonny Dykes in Year 2 at TCU. After dropping the first game of the year to Coach Prime and Buffaloes, the Horned Frogs ripped off three straight wins and were looking more like the team we all expected when the season began.
But, TCU has lost back-to-back games including an ugly 27-14 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones. TCU is 1-2 in conference and has Kansas State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Texas, among others, remaining on the schedule. There's an outside chance that TCU might not even make a bowl game this year.