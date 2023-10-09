5 college football teams that have disappointed the most in 2023 season
There have been some disappointing performances from a few title contenders thus far during 2023 college football season.
By Drew Koch
3. LSU's title hopes are hanging by a thread
Don't bury LSU just yet, but Brian Kelly's team has to win every game remaining on their 2023 schedule. And we all know how difficult that can be in the Southeastern Conference.
Where has the Tigers' defense gone? LSU ranks 13th out of 14 teams in the SEC in points allowed. Do you want to take guess who No. 14 is? It's the Vanderbilt Commodores. That's right, LSU's 194 points allowed is second only to Vandy's 238.
LSU only has one loss in conference and still has a date with Alabama. So, while it seems out of reach at the moment, the Tigers still have a chance to win the SEC West and earn a spot in the conference championship.
LSU's loss in Week 1 to Florida State doesn't look too bad right about now, but the Tigers are in must-win mode for the rest of their 2023 campaign. The one saving grace for LSU is that five of their final six games are at home. That lone road game, however, is in Tuscaloosa.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels has played very well this season, but LSU's defense has been putrid. LSU's defense has allowed 31 points or more in four of their six games this season.